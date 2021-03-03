Amos K. Blank, age 86, of Narvon, PA, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was the husband of Lydia Z. Fisher Blank with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage with on November 27th. He was born in Gordonville, son of the late David R. & Lizzie King Blank. He was an active member of Morgantown Community Church, where in the past he was an elder. In the past he was the owner of Blank's Overhead Doors. He enjoyed woodworking. Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Ivan J. husband of Jeanette Stoltzfus Blank of Morgantown, Naomi F. Fisher of Denver, PA, Betty J. Bauder of Schaefferstown, PA, Marilyn J. wife of James F. Groff, Jr. of Narvon, Renee K. Reed of Manheim, 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 16 siblings. Funeral service will take place from MCC, 4221 Main Street, Elverson, PA, on Friday, March 5th at 6 p.m. with a viewing time from 4 p.m. until time of service. Private interment will take place in the Hopewell Christian Fellowship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA. 17522. shiveryfuneralhome.com
