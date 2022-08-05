Amos J. Stoltzfus, 88, of Penn Yan, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1934 in Bareville, PA to the late John and Malinda Stoltzfus. Before moving to Penn Yan in 1983 he was a silo builder in Lancaster, PA and worked for Lancaster Level Flo. After moving to Penn Yan, he and his wife, Fannie opened Oak Hill Bulk Foods on Ridge Road and in 1990 the store moved to its current location on Route 14A. He also built silos in the Penn Yan area from 1983 until 1990. Amos was a pastor at the Refton Mennonite Church from 1970-1983 and at the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church from 1983-2001.
After his retirement in 2001, Amos offered horse rides at the Windmill. Amos also provided transportation for his Mennonite neighbors.
Amos is survived by his wife, Fannie Stoltzfus; 4 daughters, Wilma (Leland) Miller, Leanna (David) Weaver, Joyce (Myron) Glick and LaReta (Philip) Riehl; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren all of which Amos loved watching grow and succeed; 1 brother, John (Marian) Stoltzfus; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Stoltzfus; brother-in-law, Menno Fisher as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Amos was predeceased by his parents, 2 sons, Arlynn Jay and Merle Isaac; and his siblings, Mattie Stoltzfus, Rachel Smoker, Rebecca Stoltzfus, Eli Stoltzfus, Mary King, Daniel Stoltzfus, Ada Fisher, Malinda Fisher, Sarah Fisher, Henry Stoltzfus, Emma Beiler, Levi Stoltzfus, Ben Stoltzfus and Katie Fisher.
Friends may call on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Mennonite Church, 2420 State Route 230, Dundee, NY 14837. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. A Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Road Community Health Center, 184 Barton St., Buffalo, NY 14213 or online at JRCHC.org.
