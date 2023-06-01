Amos Harry "Brother" Ulmer, 84, of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 29, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of the late Patricia Duke Ulmer and the son of the late Amos and Verna Brooks Ulmer.
Amos worked for Duke Beer Distributor and for the former Modern Tire. He retired with Bear Beer Distributor as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, going to the mountains, was an "old" NASCAR fan, watching the Yankees and the former Oakland Raiders. You could often find him working in his garage, where he had a collection of magnets.
He is survived by five children, Kimberly A., wife of Thomas F. Giberson, Willow Street, PA, Roger L., husband of Kathy L. Ulmer, Mount Joy, PA, Timothy E., husband of Sheila M. Ulmer, East Lampeter Twp., Kevin A., husband of Gail L. Ulmer, Millersville, PA and Keith B., husband of Kristi L. Ulmer, Lancaster, PA, sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Frey, Lancaster, PA and Karen, wife of Randy Wagner, Hempfield Twp. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jared Yordy officiating. There will be a viewing at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 3:005:00 p.m. and again at the Church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The interment at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery will follow a luncheon at the Church. The family is requesting casual dress for the viewing and service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
