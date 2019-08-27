Amos H. Reiff, 81, of Walnut Bottom, departed this life on the morning of Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born on February 9, 1938, in West Earl Twp., Lancaster Co., a son of the late Edwin M. and Barbara (Hoover) Reiff. After the passing of his first wife, Anna Mary, he re-married to Eva H. Martin on May 18, 1989, in New Holland, PA.
Amos was self-employed, working as a farmer throughout his life.
In addition to his wife of thirty years, Eva, he is survived by six sons, Lloyd N. Reiff and wife Edna (Nolt), Lawrence N. Reiff and wife Etta (Oberholtzer), Luke N. Reiff and wife Emma (Fox), Wilson N. Reiff and wife Ruth (Martin), Abram M. Reiff and wife Miriam (Martin), all of Shippensburg, and Harvey M. Reiff of Walnut Bottom; three daughters, Alma N. Oberholtzer and husband Alvin of Newville, Erla N. Zimmerman and husband Daniel of Shippensburg, and Wilma N. Zimmerman and husband Paul of Newville; seventy-three grandchildren; ninety-six great-grandchildren; six siblings, Rachel H. Horst of New Holland, James H. Reiff and wife Lydia (Nolt) of Ephrata, Mary H. Hoover of Ephrata, Martha H. Burkholder of Elkhart, IN, Paul H. Reiff and wife Fannie (Burkholder) of Elma, IA, and Rueben H. Reiff and wife Ella (Zimmerman) of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, and first wife Anna Mary (Nolt) Reiff, who died on June 30, 1987, Amos was preceded in death by one brother, Martin, one sister, Barbara, and four grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Conestoga Old Order Mennonite Church at 290 N. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bishop Isaac Weaver will officiate. Interment will occur in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m., at the Amos and Eva Reiff residence at 22 Pine Rd., Walnut Bottom, PA 17266.
The family kindly requests the omission of flowers.
The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements.