Amos G. Stoltzfus, 61, of 3116 Irishtown Rd., Gordonville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Gideon B. and Mary Z. (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Martha Ann (Esh) Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 10 children, Daniel E. married to Rebecca Susan Esh Stoltzfus, Narvon, Mervin M. married to Sadie Ann King Stoltzfus, Gap, Mary Ann married to Daniel Ray Riehl, Kinzers, Amos G., Jr., married to Kathryn Glick Stoltzfus, Allen E. married to Esther Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, John David married to Lydia Mae Smucker Stoltzfus, all of Gordonville, Raymond E. married to Emma Lynn Fisher Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Gideon E., Sadie Mae, Lynda Sue, all at home; 16 grandchildren; 4 brothers, Sam married to Katie Stoltzfus, John married to Sadie Stoltzfus, David married to Susie Stoltzfus, Simeon married to Barbie Stoltzfus; 7 sisters, Salome Beiler, Rebecca married to Reuben Stoltzfus, Elizabeth married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Barbie Esh, Linda married to John Miller, Katie married to John Stoltzfus, Mamie married to Melvin King; brothers-in-law, Eli Stoltzfus and Daniel Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Kaylin Joy Stoltzfus; sisters, Mima Stoltzfus and Sarah Stoltzfus; brothers-in-law, Eli Esh and Jacob Beiler.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11 am EST with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »