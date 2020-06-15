Amos F. Stoltzfus, 91, of 231 Voganville Rd., New Holland passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Benuel and Susie Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Elizabeth E. Lapp Stoltzfus. They were married for 68 years. A farmer and harness maker, Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: children, Susie Ann wife of Mose Smucker, Narvon, Mary wife of Elam Stoltzfus, Hegins, Martha at home, Benuel husband of Barbara Stoltzfus, New Holland, Elmer husband of Anna Stoltzfus, Denver, Barbara wife of Gideon Lapp, New Holland, Anna Ruth wife of the late Benuel Glick, New Holland; daughter-in-law, Mary Stoltzfus wife of Ervin Stoltzfus, Narvon; 35 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Abner husband of Mary Stoltzfus, Rebecca wife of the late Jonas King, Emma wife of Jacob King. He was preceded in death by: a son, John Stoltzfus; a grandson, Nathan Stoltzfus; siblings, Isaac Stoltzfus, Barbara King, Naomi Esh, Mary Stoltzfus, Susie Stoltzfus, and 2 infant brothers.
Funeral Services will be private with interment following in the Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »