Amos F. Stoltzfus, 69, of 3755 E. Newport Rd., Gordonville peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late John F. and Emma Esh Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Barbara E. Lapp Stoltzfus. A woodworker, Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 5 children; Allen Jay married to Priscilla Marie Lapp Stoltzfus, Narvon, Annie Mae married to Ivan Jay Beiler, New Holland, Mary Ann married to John Wayne Esh, Narvon, Aaron Jay married to Anna Marie Lapp Stoltzfus, Paradise, Kathryn Ruth married to Andrew Yoder, Gordonville; 14 grandchildren; a sister, Katie Stoltzfus; 6 brothers, Stephen married to Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus, John married to Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus, Samuel married to Rachel King Stoltzfus, Jonas married to Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, David married to Sarah Lapp Stoltzfus, Aaron married Emma Fisher Stoltzfus; step brothers and step sisters. He was preceded in death by: a brother, Levi Stoltzfus; a sister, Sallie Ann Stoltzfus; and an infant grandson.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »