Amos F. Stoltzfus, age 63 of 606 White Horse Road, Gap, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara E. King Stoltzfus. He was born in Parkesburg, son of the late Amos E. and Mary Fisher Stoltzfus. Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Steven Jay husband of Barbara Glick Stoltzfus, Mary K. wife of Levi J. Blank, David Ray husband of Sadie Mae King Stoltzfus, Rebecca Ann wife of Stephen Lantz, Kathryn Rose wife of Raymond Esch, and Anna Mae Stoltzfus all of Gap, 14 grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Malinda F. wife of Elam S. Fisher of Strasburg, David Ira husband of Malinda Mae Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap, Levi F. husband of Barbara Esh Stoltzfus of Paradise, Elizabeth F. wife of John David Stoltzfus and the late David S. Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Jonathan Ben husband of Anna Mae Petersheim Stoltzfus of Gap, and Samuel F. husband of Fannie Ruth Ebersol Stoltzfus of Gap. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Linda Sue Blank, a sister, Fannie F. Stoltzfus, a stillborn sister, and step mother, Elizabeth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 606 White Horse Road, Gap, on Monday, June 13th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
