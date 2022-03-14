Amos F. Miller, age 77, of 431 Green Lane, Peach Bottom, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Susie F. Huyard Miller. Born in Mascot, he was the son of the late Levi and Leah Fisher Miller. Amos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children: Elmer H. husband of Sarah Glick Miller of New Holland, Stevie H. Miller of Paradise, Levina H. Miller of Lititz, Reuben H. husband of Susie Esh Miller of Peach Bottom, 12 grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Amos Stoltzfus of Mechanicsville, MD, David husband of Hannah Kauffman Miller of Christiana, John husband of Hannah Fisher Miller of Paradise, Annie wife of Chris King of Christiana, Ivan husband of Lydia Byler Miller of Quarryville, Arie wife of Dan Kauffman of Atglen. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Ruth, 1 sister, Rebecca Stoltzfus and 1 brother, Jonas Miller late husband of Malinda wife of John Stoltzfus of Holtwood.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 431 Green Lane, Peach Bottom, TODAY Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m. EST with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »