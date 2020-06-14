"Well done, good and faithful servant" were words that Amos F. Kinert longed to hear from his Savior. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, he got to hear those words as he entered the presence of Jesus. Amos believed that for those who know Christ, to be absent from the body was to be present with the Lord.
The son of the late Adam F. and Maudie Look Kinert, Amos was the loving husband of Rosemary Kauffman Kinert. They would have celebrated 48 years of marriage in October. He is preceded in death by his sister Mary. He is survived by his siblings, Margaret (Henry) Woelker, Paul (Carla), Janet (late Carl) Moyer, Jessica (Larry) McElhiney, and Timothy. He was the proud father of, Mary Kay (Kenneth) Stauffer, Kellianne (Brian) Enterline, Amos, Jr., and Zachary (Rachelle). Amos was blessed to be the grandfather of, Drew, Kayla, Luke, Seth, Lauren, Claire, Isabella, Mason, Sophia, and Zachary, Jr.
After graduating from Lower Dauphin High School, Amos proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1979 as a nuclear machinist mate aboard submarines. Later, he earned his degree from Millersville University and worked as a maintenance technician.
A longtime member of Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, he served as an elder and teacher for Sunday school, Pioneer Clubs, and Kids for Christ. Spending time with friends and family brought him his greatest joy. He also enjoyed his Boston terrier, Prince, cooking, fixing things, and birdwatching, as well as collecting pocketknives, flashlights, baseball caps, and pigs. Amos was easily recognizable in his customary witness tees, flannel shirts, and cowboy boots.
Amos courageously battled devastating illness for over two years. He made the choice to allow it to make him better rather than bitter. Quick to share his faith and give glory to God for his positive attitude, Amos was known for his constant smile. His life made an impact on many in the medical field as well as others he encountered. He would tell you the last years of his life were his best and his worst. He endured much suffering yet received many blessings and witnessed God's miraculous work over and over. Amos truly was a faithful servant.
The family wishes to thank the many who cared for Amos during his illness: the nurses and doctors at LGH, especially Hypertension and Kidney Specialists, as well as DaVita and Infectious Disease Specialist of Lancaster. The care was phenomenal and so appreciated.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on June 20 at Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, 3092 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paradise Bible Fellowship in Amos's memory. To send a condolence to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com