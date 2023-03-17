Amos E. Stoltzfus, 59, of 5229 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Ira J., Sr., and Annie (Beiler) Stoltzfus. A farmer, Amos also worked at Creekside Foods, Kinzers. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: siblings, Malinda wife of Enos J. Zook, Strasburg, Barbara wife of Isaac K. Lantz, Kinzers, Benuel husband Katie Miller Stoltzfus, Jersey Shore, Ira J., Jr., husband of Anna Mary King Stoltzfus, Kinzers; sister-in-law, Sadie Zook Stoltzfus, New Holland; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: a brother, Abram B. Stoltzfus; sister-in-law, Anna Fisher Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1 PM EST with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »