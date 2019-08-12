Amos E. Beiler, age 73, of 35 Salem Road, Kirkwood, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Greenfield, son of the late Ben R. and Mary Stoltzfus Beiler. Amos was the husband of Rachel Lapp Beiler. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Joseph L. husband of Sadie Beiler Beiler of Paradise, Hannah L. wife of David S. Stoltzfus of Wakefield, Lydia L. wife Samuel M. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Bennie L. husband of Sadie Miller Beiler of Kirkwood, Jonathan L. husband of Martha Stoltzfus Beiler of Brogue, 35 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and 4 siblings: Susie S. Beiler, Fannie wife of Bennie Zook, Jonathan husband of Rebecca Fisher Beiler all of Park County, IN, and Lavina wife of Daniel Esh of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter and sister.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 13th at 9:00 a.m. e.s.t. at the late home, 35 Salem Road, Kirkwood, PA. Interment will be in the Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com