Amos B. Weaver, 91, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home.
He was born on September 30, 1931 to the late Amos W. and Anna W. (Burkholder) Weaver.
He was a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church in Myerstown, PA, where he served as pastor for 28 years.
Amos was also a farmer, farming the same farm he moved to with his parents when he was ten years old. In addition to farming, he also had other business interests. He was a founding member and employed by Clay Trucking, Inc., and served as president of Stony Run Warehouse for a number of years.
Amos is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth L. (Hess) Weaver; three sons, Lynn (Barbara) Weaver of Jonestown, Ray (Mary) Weaver of Denver, Dale (Mary) Weaver of Watkins Glen, NY; two daughters, Marie (David) Dieffenbach of Ephrata, Karen (Leon) Kreider of Denver; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian B. Shaum of Columbiana, OH, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Emma Zeiset, Lizzie Oberholtzer, Mabel, Anna Mary, Esther, and Alta B. Weaver, and a granddaughter, Heather Dieffenbach.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM at the Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 801 S. Railroad Street, Myerstown. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the Fairhaven Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services with Pastor Gerald Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Lebanon Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
