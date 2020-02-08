Amos B. Stoltzfus, 86, of 4011 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Annie (Beiler) Stoltzfus. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Amos worked as a welder for DS Machine.
Amos is survived by his wife, Annie E. (Stoltzfus); seven daughters, Barbara Ann married to Aaron Flaud of Gap, Annie S. married to Levi Esh of Quarryville, Martha S. Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Susie S. married to Melvin Fisher of Millersburg, Naomi S. married to Jonas Stoltzfus of Gap, Katie Mae married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Jr. of Gordonville, Elsie Mae married to Samuel Peachey of Gap; four sons, Benuel B. married to Miriam Louise Zook Stoltzfus of New Holland, Ephraim Stoltzfus of Gordonville, David S. married to Ruth Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap, Amos S. married to Edna Stoltzfus of Honey Brook; three brothers, Menno B. Stoltzfus of Narvon, Benjamin, Jr. married to Ruth Stoltzfus of Manheim, Daniel B. married to Ruth Stoltzfus of FL; 39 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: son, Samuel S. Stoltzfus; granddaughter, Marian Faye Esh; sisters, Naomi Beiler, Fannie Stoltzfus, Mary Lapp, Rebecca Stoltzfus and Sarah Kauffman.
Funeral services: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Samuel & Katie Mae Stoltzfus home, 4009 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Burial: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
