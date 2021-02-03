Amos B. Sensenig, 92, of Manheim, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Paramount Personal Care Home after an illness.
Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of the late Barton and Ada B. (Bitcher) Sensenig.
His wife Alta R. (Burkholder) Sensenig died in 1988.
Amos worked for the state highway and for Green Acre Nursery.
He was a member of the Clearview Mennonite Church.
Surviving are two daughters: Irene wife of the late J. Gary Lefever, Lancaster and Mabel Sensenig, Elizabethtown, four sons: Elvin married to Bertha (Martin) Sensenig, Reinholds, Edward, Norman, and Larry Sensenig, all of Manheim, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a brother Barton S. Sensenig, Myerstown.
He was preceded in death by three sons: Lewis, Earl and Roy, a grandson Christopher, three sisters, Elsie Brubacker, Florence Sensenig, and Ada Sensenig, and two brothers, Allen and Jacob Sensenig.
His funeral will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 t 9:30 a.m. at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 N. Esbenshade Rd., Manheim with Bishop Quinton Wenger, Raymond Hoover, Merlin Martin and Albert Sensenig officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 6 – 9 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
