Amos B. Martin, 80, of Stevens, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
He was born in W. Cocalico Twp., Lancaster County, to the late John F. and Edna M. (Burkholder) Martin.
He was the loving husband of Edna M. (Martin) Martin with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
He was a partner in the family business John F. Martin & Sons Meats, and also Martin's Country Market, where he worked until retirement. He was an active member at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church. He was an avid hunter and loved to spend time in the woods.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Nevin (Donna) Martin of Denver, Dwain (Jan) Martin of Womelsdorf, LeAnn (Howard) Lichty of Brunner, ON, Bernell (Karen) Martin of Stevens, Linford (Louise) Martin of Ephrata; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Arlene (Earl) Sauder, Elvin Martin, John (Mary Ann) Martin, Ervin (Joyce) Martin, Anna (Vernon) Weaver; sisters-in-law, Esther Mae Martin and Anna Martin, and a brother-in-law, Amos Hoover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Weaver and Lester; two infant brothers, Franklin and Harold; a sister, Nora Hoover, and a sister-in-law Esther Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 1:30 PM with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
