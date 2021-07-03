Amos B. Fisher, 83, of Hampton, CT passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Born in Gordonville, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Mary (Beiler) Fisher.
Amos was a dairy farmer and later worked for Charles Poultry Co. After retirement, he volunteered at the Re-Uzit Shop in New Holland, PA. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Amos is survived by his wife, Rebecca Fisher; two sons, Sam and his wife Rosetta, and Calvin; four grandsons Maxwell, Adam, Spencer, and Ben; sister Suvilla King; and brothers, Jonas, Elam, Ben, Sam, Leroy, Melvin, and Omar. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel and his granddaughter, Savannah.
His Funeral Service will be held in Scotland, CT on Monday, July 5, 2021 with his burial following at Howard Valley Cemetery in Hampton, CT. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
