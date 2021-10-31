Amos B. Esh, 89, of Mount Joy, went to his new home in heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Leacock Township, he was the son of the late Elias and Katie (Beiler) Esh. Amos was the husband of Leah K. (Stoltzfus) Esh with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are three daughters, Verna Dimitriou, wife of Emanuel, Mary Dimter, wife of David, and Cyndi Garber, wife of Phil; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers Samuel Esh and Jake Esh.
Amos had a deep faith in Jesus and there will be many in heaven because of how he shared and lived out his faith. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
Amos enjoyed farming, working, golfing and traveling. Most of all he cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed listening to his stories as much as he enjoyed telling them. Relationships and helping others were most important to him.
Amos was a successful sales representative starting with his bread route, car sales and insurance business. He worked for Youth for Christ and the Heritage Corporation where he retired after 35 years of service.
A memorial service celebrating Amos’s life will be held at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6 PM. You are welcome to greet the family before the service starting at 4 PM. Please enter at the LCBC Auditorium South Entrance. Dress preferred is casual.
To share an online note of sympathy please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com