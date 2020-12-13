Amos A. Bricker, 97, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Sunday, August 19, 1923, he was the son of the late Amos E. and Florence (Heisey) Bricker. He was first married to Janet A. (Earhart) Bricker for over 50 years until her death in 1999. He went on to marry Joanne (Herr) Bricker for over 10 years until her passing in 2012.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will also be remembered as a skilled craftsman, carpenter and cabinetmaker. His most important legacy was an enduring faith and his love of the Lord, which he handed down to his children.
He is survived by three children: Karen E. VanderSchaaf, married to Lawrence, of Mount Joy, Sharon E. Martin, married to David Martin, of Elizabethtown, and Dean A. Bricker, married to Kathe (Jerchau) Bricker, of Beavercreek, Ohio. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as Amos's extended family and caring friends.
Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
