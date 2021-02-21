Ammon W. Mengel, 94, died peacefully February 17, 2021 at Brethren Village, Lititz. Born in Breinigsville, PA on August 1, 1926, he was the son of William A. Mengel and Elverta Lohrman Mengel. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Kathleen (Koch) Mengel and his great-granddaughter, Sasha Marie Mekinda.
Ammon was the loving father of Hannah (John) Bartges, William (Jane) Mengel, Robert (Donna) Mengel, and Eileen Neunaber, and was the adoring grandfather of Kristin (Seth) Brennan, Lauren (Brian) Englum, Megan (Jonathan) Mekinda, David (Claudia) Bartges, Jessica Mengel, Robert (Caterina) Mengel, Eric Neunaber, Katherine Neunaber, Andrew Mengel, and John Mengel. He was very proud of his great-grandchildren, Lucy, Moira, Paxton Taran, Madison, MaKenah, Patrick, Emil, and Ada.
He is also survived by his brother, Forrest (Nancy) Mengel.
Ammon enlisted in the Army when he was 18, serving 2 years with the 254th Infantry in the European theater during World War II. Following the end of the war in Europe he served in the 6817th Special Services Band that supported USO shows starring such luminaries as actor Ned Glass. Post war he was an official observer at the Nuremburg Trials. Among other commendations, his service earned him the World War II Victory Medal.
In 1951 Ammon graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy (now the University of the Sciences) and he worked as a compounding pharmacist at Keipers' Pharmacy in Allentown, Pennsylvania for 43 years. While raising his family in Allentown, Ammon was active at Christ United Church of Christ, Schoenersville where he served as a deacon, an elder, a member of the choir and a member of the Building Committee.
Ammon and Kathleen spent the last ten years of their lives at Brethren Village where they participated in the faith community there and Ammon was a member of the choir.
We will miss Ammon's patient and gentle presence, his infectious laugh and the twinkle in his eye, countless backrubs given, and Tootsie Rolls shared.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brethren Village, particularly those who work in the Courtyards, for the loving care given to Ammon during the last two years of his life. He was truly part of a caring family there, particularly during the time of Covid. We look forward to a celebration of Ammon's life at a safer time. Interment will be private. If you wish to honor Ammon's memory, please consider a gift to Brethren Village Samaritan Fund, bv.org/giving/make-a-donation/
