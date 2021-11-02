Ammon Henry Miller, 80, of Rebersburg passed away at his home on October 30, 2021. Born July 26, 1941 in Dover, DE, Ammon was a son of the late Harry and Mary “Biehl” Miller. He is survived by his wife Sadie Miller whom he married on September 2, 2021.
Also surviving are five daughters, Maryann Stoltzfus of Hagerstown, IN, Sara Stoltzfus, Esther Byler, Salina Zook and Martha Kanagy all of Rebersburg; two sons, Ammon Miller, Jr. of Madisonburg and Ephraim H. Miller of Mill Hall; two brothers, Ephraim H. Miller and Christ Miller; two half-sisters Linda Espinoza and Susan Gray and one half-brother, David Miller. Also surviving are 50 grandchildren, 26 step grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 65 step great grandchildren. Ammon was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylvia B. “Glick” Miller and one son, David I. Miller.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Ammon was laid to rest in the Elk Creek Amish Cemetery in Rebersburg.
