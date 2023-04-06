Amie K. Smucker, stillborn son of John F. and Lydia K. Fisher Smucker of 223 Octorara Road, Parkesburg, passed away at the UPMC Lititz on Monday, April 3, 2023.
He is also survived by 2 sisters: Saralyn F. and Nancy K. Smucker at home, grandparents: David E. and Arie S. Blank Smucker of Atglen, Aaron L. and Malinda K. King Fisher of Bird-In-Hand, great-grandparents: Malinda E. Smucker Blank of Georgetown, David S. Fisher of Oxford, Amos and Malinda S. Kauffman King of Gordonville.
Funeral service and interment in the Beacon Hill Amish Cemetery took place on Tuesday, April 4th. shiveryfuneralhome.com
