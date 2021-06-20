Americo Pietropaolo

Americo "Rick" Pietropaolo, 96, formerly of Ronks, passed away at Hollidaysburg Veteran's Home on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born and raised in Altoona, son of the late Donato and Gracia (Papantonio) Pietropaolo. He shared 73 years of marriage with Lois Jane (Lenning) Pietropaolo before her death in 2019.
A graduate of Altoona High School, he completed college courses at Lancaster School of The Bible and then went on to serve as a lay minister, speaking at several churches on Sunday evenings. Along with a good friend Jim Garber they renovated a trailer that became the Hi-Way Chapel and spread the Gospel at local fairs and trailer parks.
Rick was a member of Paradise Bible Church which he attended until age 95.
He owned and operated the popular Rick's Barber Shop in Lancaster City (where he cut all the missionaries' hair for free). In later years, Rick also owned AAA Refrigeration, and he worked as a refrigeration mechanic for Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz. In retirement, he operated Rick's Crafts and Things and bought and sold wagons from his Lincoln Highway East home. His joy the last few years was being "Pops" to the teens that gathered at the Factory Center in Paradise.
Rick served in the Army Air Force during WWII with the 1382 East 2nd AAF BU NO ATLANTIC DIV ATC, obtaining the rank of Corporal. He liked to say he trained as a barber, signed up to drive trucks and ended up being a cook!
Surviving Rick are his six children; Sherrie Grimes, wife of Michael, Wendy Lord, wife of Linwood, Bonnie Brady, wife of David, Rickie Sue Kendall, wife of Richard, Tim Whitmyer, husband of Ann, and Ted Whitmyer; as well as 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Lois, Rick was preceded in death by his siblings, Ipolla Pietropaolo, Carlo Pietropaolo and Angelina Vohn.
A celebration gathering for his family will take place this fall. Rick was buried beside Lois in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Factory Ministries, P.O. Box 282, Paradise, PA 17562.
