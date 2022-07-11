With profound sadness we announce the passing of Amber E. Kuipers, formerly Houck, on July 9, 2022. She left us suddenly during a brief illness at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Amber and her husband of 56 years, Charles A. Kuipers, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Amber's favorite PhotoShare pictures later in life were of her family, including her nieces and nephews in Florida. Amber worked for many years in family businesses and retired from MH Eby in Blue Ball, PA. Her favorite role was as Grams to her grandson, Hamish.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Leslie (Kevin) Logan, Stacy (Barry) VanDenHeuvel, and Allison (John Robinson) Kuipers; her grandson, Hamish Robinson; and her sister, Judith (Judi) Winch. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Kenneth Houck and Evelyn (Seldomridge) Houck.
Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, July 13, at 3:00 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com
