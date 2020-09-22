Amanda Rose (Yelle) Zane, 41, of Westminster, MD, formerly of New Holland, PA., died suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Emmanuel Baust Cemetery in Tyrone. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
