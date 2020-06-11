Amanda M. Stoltzfus, 86, of 278 Cut Rd., Gap, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John P. and Amanda L. Smoker Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Elmer S. Stoltzfus who died in 2011. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are six children: David married to Sadie Petersheim Stoltzfus, Amos married to Lydia Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, both of Gap, Sarah married to Enos Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Elam Stoltzfus, at home, Lena married to Emanuel Fisher, Kirkwood, Elmer, Jr. married to Lizzie Petersheim Stoltzfus, Gap; forty-seven grandchildren; sixty great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Naomi Stoltzfus, Gap. She was preceded in death by: a son, John; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, David and Samuel Stoltzfus; two sisters, Emma and Sarah Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be private. Interment in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's-Leola
