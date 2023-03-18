Amanda Leigh Hoffert nee Peterson, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Pensacola, FL, Amanda was the daughter to Kurt William Peterson and Holly Lynne Stively. On January 17, 2015, she married her beloved husband, Bret Lee Hoffert.
After graduating from high school, Amanda went on to become a nurse and graduated with a BSN from the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. She worked at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's Women & Babies Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse. Not only could her dedication and care be seen through her work as a nurse, but it was undeniable as a mother and friend. Her selfless character led her to becoming a gestational carrier for a couple in need. When not working, Amanda was often found supporting her children by volunteering at their schools or being their biggest cheerleader at their sporting events.
In addition to Bret, her father Kurt (husband of Lisa Yeh Wang) and her mother Holly (wife of Robert Roy Stively), Amanda is survived by her four cherished children: Owen, Weston, Dawson and Quinn all of Ephrata; her siblings: Ryan Peterson (husband of Bryn Peterson) of Sinking Springs, PA and Erika Georgakis (wife of Nicholas Georgakis) of Lititz; her nieces and nephews: Crew, Nash, and Lenyx Peterson, Makayla, Mason and Madelyn Georgakis; her maternal grandmother Sandra Carrigan (wife of D. Guy Carrigan) and maternal grandfather Paul Adams; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amanda is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Eric and June Peterson.
A celebration of Amanda's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amanda's memory to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-hoffert-family. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com