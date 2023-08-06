Amanda J. Swanger, 42, of Lancaster, passed away on July 16, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Craig K. Swanger to whom she was married for 17 years.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Mark and Eileen (Cavanaugh) Shipe.
After graduating from Hempfield High School in 1999, she went on to Penn State and graduated with a degree in Hotel/Restaurant Management.
During her employment, Amanda was a business analyst with Highmark later transitioning to a homemaker dedicating her life to her family.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and catering for friends and family. She was always cheering on her kids in their activities. She loved helping others and was active in her church.
In addition to her husband, Craig and parents, Mark and Eileen, she is survived by her children, Brandon, Nathaniel and Kylie Swanger; a granddaughter April; a sister, Melissa "Missy" Paup (wife of Bryan). Also surviving are 9 nephews and 1 niece.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude's. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097