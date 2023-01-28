Amanda J. Pickard, Ph.D., 35, of Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on January 24, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, PA and was the loving daughter of Michael F. and Jayne A. (Conti) Pickard, both of Lancaster, PA.
Amanda was an incredibly gifted, brilliant, loving, and caring individual and was deeply loved and admired by all those that knew her. She excelled in academics graduating in 2005 from Lancaster Catholic High School with honors where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. Admired by her family and friends, she continued to impress all of those around her through her time at the University of Delaware and Wake Forest University where she earned her doctorate in Chemistry on a full academic scholarship. She completed her Post-Doctorate in Pharmacology and System Therapeutics with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
After completing her education, Amanda chose to remain in New York City, a city she loved. Her relentless drive and intelligence continued into her professional career as a Senior Research Scientist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where she tirelessly pursued a cure for cancer. She had more degrees framed than most people even pursue. She was a champion of science, sarcasm, and spending time with the ones she loved. She'd make the reservations. She'd give you a place to stay. She'd let you think you were smart while formulating scientific breakthroughs in her head. Amanda was an author and inventor, having been cited in numerous publications for her research and is also the owner of several pharmaceutical patents filed internationally. In addition to being a celebrated academic, Amanda was also a naturally gifted musician and artist.
In her younger days she was very active, eager, and on the move, competing in Triathlons, playing soccer, tennis, golf, field hockey, and rugby. She always had big, fun plans that included her dog, Clark. As house parties turned into weddings and weddings turned into baby showers, she relished every opportunity to see the people she loved and shower her beloved niece and nephews with never ending care and attention. Amanda was physically challenged far more than anyone should be and suffered from the effects of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak also known as CSF, which led her to become a Board Member and Vice President of the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation. Although she suffered physically for many years, she always showed strength and optimism and was capable of lifting everyone around her when they were in her presence.
The world will miss her beautiful smile and her incredible passion, wisdom and knowledge of the sciences. Amanda will live on in the love she fostered as a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed in every picture, every text thread, and every moment she should have been here for. She will be forever remembered and loved by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the many people that made an impact on Amanda's life and helped her throughout the years. The countless teachers, professors, doctors, nurses, and friends who were always there for her no matter the situation and gave her care and compassion.
Amanda is survived by her parents, brother, Jordan M. Pickard, husband of Jamie, of Yardley, PA, sister, Amy P. Rieker, wife of Tim, of Lancaster, PA, brother, James A. Pickard, of San Diego, CA, her paternal grandparents James O. and Mary E. Pickard, of Lancaster, PA, maternal grandparents, Ralph and Toni Conti, of Lancaster, PA, her very loved niece and nephews, Tyler and Thomas Pickard, Riley and Louis Rieker, and her beloved dog, Clark, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 3:30PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Allan Wolfe as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 2PM to 3:30PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Amanda's name to Spinal CSF Leak Foundation. Or buy a drink for a friend and make them laugh until they fall off their stool. Donations in Honor of Amanda can be completed here. https://bit.ly/amanda2023
