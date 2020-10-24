Amanda D (Schlabach) Petersheim, 70, of Gordonville peacefully passed away in her sleep on Thursday, October 24, 2020. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, sister and daughter. She was the wife of Melvin L. Petersheim with whom she shared 41 1/2 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a still-born son and her parents.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 with funeral services on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 PM. Both will be held at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 with graveside services and interment held at Spring Garden Church, 5157 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers,PA 17535 directly after the service. FurmanFuneralHome.com
