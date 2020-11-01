Amanda Charlotte Wilson, 28, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was the wife of Paul A. Brooks, III. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of David R. and Deborah A. Clarke Wilson. She worked as a manager in the restaurant industry. She loved being a mom, was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, one son: Eric A. Brooks. One brother: Joshua D. (Courtney J.) Wilson. One sister: Elisha R. (Jared) Dickel. Maternal grandparents: George and Anne Clarke. Three nephews and one niece. Mother-in-law: Dianna K. Brooks. One sister-in-law: Sydney R. Brooks.
A Private Service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wilson-Brooks family, c/o 114 West Main St., Mountville, PA 17554, to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.