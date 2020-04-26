Amalie M. "Molly" Reynolds

Amalie "Molly" Marie Reynolds passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in February 1938 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Josephine and John Arthur Shultz.
She attended Lancaster Catholic High School and graduated in the class of 1956. After graduation, she proudly joined the United States Air Force, and was stationed at Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX. Her service to her country was something she was most proud of.
Molly will be remembered for her dedication to family, church and community. She was involved in several organizations including the Red Cross Gray Ladies, International Graphoanalysis Society and the former, Consumer Protection Agency of Lancaster. She also served as Judge of Elections for Lancaster city's Eighth Ward – Sixth Precinct for many years, and was a retiree of the Lancaster County Library.
She also found great joy in her faith. She was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church and she belonged to The Legion of Mary & Golden Hills organizations. She often visited church members daily throughout Lancaster County.
With a large circle of friends, she was a 25-year cancer survivor and loved great conversation with anyone. Quick with a smile and her ever upbeat attitude towards any situation, made life and hope for tomorrow always possible.
Her love will live on in her brother, James Shultz, husband of Joan, of Manchester, NH; sister, Victoria, wife of Richard Valles of Newark, OH; her five children, David Reynolds of Lancaster, Carrie Seguin of Gretna, NE, Brian Reynolds, Alain Reynolds, husband of Dawn, and Matthew Reynolds, all of Lancaster. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, will be announced at a later date.
Molly's family would like to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers of Hospice & Community Care and the members of Saint Joseph's Church for their compassion and much needed help. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Molly's name be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
