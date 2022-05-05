Alyssa M. Uibel, 31, of York, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Paul H. Uibel, Lancaster and the late Adrian S. Altland. She worked as a mechanic and loved her kids and going to the beach at Ocean City, Maryland.
She is survived by her father, Paul and his fiance: Ulessia, and her daughter: Payton E. Forst, Willow Street. She was preceded in death by one brother: Austin M. Altland.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Timothy L. Craven, officiating. Interment in Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. To send an online condolence, visit:
