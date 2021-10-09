Alyssa Faith Warfel, 21, of East Drumore, passed away unexpectedly on October 5th, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Christopher L. Warfel and Kasey L. (McCauley) Warfel, with whom she resided.
Alyssa graduated from Solanco High School in 2018. She followed in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother by working as an Emergency Dispatcher at Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Outside of work, she had an eye for photography, a love for hiking and Jeeps, and was always hanging out with close friends and family. Her love for animals was apparent by how much she loved her dogs Rayden and Jax. Alyssa had a zest for life like none other with a smile and laugh that was infectious.
Along with her parents, Alyssa will be terribly missed by her younger brother, Dylan M. Warfel, her paternal grandparents, Scott and Linda Shireman, her maternal grandmother, Laurie Hodson Robinson, wife of Ricky Robinson, her cousins Destiny, Aaliyah, Damian, William, Linda, and Cheyenne, as well as aunts, uncles, and her “Tribe”. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Christian B. Warfel, maternal grandfather, Robert C. McCauley, and uncle, Brandon Klein.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial service at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alyssa’s memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Chapter, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, Pa 17603.