Alyssa E. Hehnly, 32, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan to John Rydzon and the late Patricia (Wuesthoff) Stewart and was the wife of David Hehnly.
Alyssa was a stay at home mom. She formerly worked as a dental assistant at Aspen Dental. She was a Detroit Lions and Detroit Red wings fan. She enjoyed holidays, listening to music, watching horror movies, and her favorite thing was spending time with her son.
In addition to her father and husband, Alyssa is survived by her son, Dakotah Hehnly and sister, Alicia L. Stewart of Wolverine Lake, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the family's home, gathering with friends from 2 to 3 PM and the service beginning at 3 PM, followed by a celebration of life. Please contact family for more details and the address.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
