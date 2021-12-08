Alyson M. Roth, 29, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy, PA.
She was the loving wife of Kyle M. Roth, mother of Emmett and Owen Roth, and daughter of Paul M. and Maggie M. (O’Hara) Demers.
She is also survived by her siblings, Daniel Demers and Nicky Buck, four nieces, and paternal grandmother, Gene Demers.
Alyson was a 2010 Ephrata High School graduate and worked as a Physical Therapy Tech at NovaCare in Denver, PA. Her biggest passion was serving as Worship Leader at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata. She was a talented vocalist and performed and wrote music with her worship group (the autumn).
Services will be announced by the family at a later date.
Those who desire may make donations to Supporting the Roths on gofundme.com
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »