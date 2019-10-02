Alycia (Gorlaski) Andros entered into heaven amidst a spectacular lightening show on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She fought an 18-month battle against cancer with grace, class and heart, entering into rest with her husband holding her hand.
Born in Lancaster, Alycia was the daughter of Joseph M. and Joan (Long) Gorlaski.
Alycia married her soulmate, Nathan Andros, on October 7, 2017. They created countless memories together as they renovated and decorated their home, entertained their many friends and hiked wine trails.
Alycia earned her bachelor's degree at St. Francis University and her master's at IUP, becoming a nationally certified school psychologist. She was passionate about her job as a school psychologist at Garden Spot High School. During her illness, she frequently mentioned her desire to return to work in order to help her students. Alycia also enjoyed her time mentoring young teens through her involvement with Girls on the Run. Her caring spirit touched many youth in the county.
Alycia lived life to its fullest and always cherished her family, faith and friends.
In addition to her husband Nate and her parents, Alycia is survived by brothers: Matthew Gorlaski, Charlotte, NC and Justin Gorlaski, Oahu, Hawaii and grandmother, Kathleen Gorlaski, Lancaster, PA.
She was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents Gerald and Verna Long and Paternal Grandfather Joseph Gorlaski, Uncle Richard Long and Cousin Catherine Lowe.
Friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Friends and family will be received at the church from 10AM until the time of service. Alycia will be laid to rest at Witness Park in Lititz, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Girls on the Run (gotrlancaster.org) or CrossNet Ministries (elancocross.org). To send condolences, please visit Alycia's memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com