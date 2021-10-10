Alvin Wingert Hostetter of West Hempfield Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence. Born March 2, 1954 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Aaron Charles and Catherine V. (Wingert) Hostetter.
Alvin was a member of the Old Order River Brethren, Lancaster District, for many years where he was an active participant. Alvin attended school in a daycare setting until he was 16. He enjoyed working at Goodwill Industries for 46 years. Most recently he attended the Community Care Center. He was a man who loved people and made friends easily.
Alvin is survived by a sister, Alma Catharine Hostetter; a brother, Aaron Siegrist Hostetter, husband of Bernice (Forry); four nieces, Brenda Maddy, wife of Robert, Cheryl Cook, Rosalie Flook, and Marian (Hostetter) Conley, wife of Joseph; a niece-in-law, Brenda Nye; eleven great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Jacob Hostetter; a sister, Helena Nye; and a nephew, Ralph Nye.
The family wishes to thank friends who have prayed, visited and sent cards over the years. We would also like to thank Myron and Ruth Hostetter for their care for Alvin for the past 19 years.
A funeral service will be held at the Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Rd., Mount Joy on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10 AM. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Wednesday before the service at the Sonlight School from 9 AM to 10 AM. Interment will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Care Center, PO Box 65, Intercourse, PA 17534-0005. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com