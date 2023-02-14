Alvin Williams, 86, passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Camden, DE on Saturday February 11, 2023. His wife of 67 years, Dillone E. Sloyer Williams was at his side. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Alvin G. Williams and Helen C. May Williams.
Alvin was a resident of the Christiana area most of his life. His interests were many. He was a steel fabricator and pipe fitter by trade which led him into making many unique and beautiful steel sculptures. He owned and operated an Evergreen business. He was a member of the Christiana Methodist Church. He earned his degree as a lay Pastor from Green Lane Seminary. He traveled extensively, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by four children: Lori, wife of Marc Jackson and of Camden, DE, Steven and wife Terri of Strasburg, PA, Sandra, wife of Tagge Forrest of Robesonia, PA, and Mark and wife Mary of New Providence, PA, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings; Elsie Taylor, Doris Heizman and Joe Williams.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Christiana United Methodist Church, 14 S. Bridge St., Christiana, PA 17509 with visitation at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
