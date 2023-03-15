Alvin Weaver Nolt, 71, of Quarryville returned to the arms of the Lord, March 10, 2023. He was born to the late Ivan and Lydia (Weaver) Nolt in Reamstown, PA. He retired in 2017 from the United States Postal Service, where he was a mail carrier for 20 years. He also spent some of his career with Victor Weaver and Goods Furniture.
Alvin was a simple man who was quick to make a joke or entice a laugh from those around him. He was a hard worker and dedicated to any project, task or chore he picked up. Alvin often brought a smile to his beloved wife Fran and children's faces with his good nature and quirky personality. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. The Lord built Alvin's home and he was devout in his faith. It could also be said that Alvin was very pragmatic, and he took a common-sense approach to teaching his children the necessary skills they would need to succeed in life. In his leisure time Alvin enjoyed hunting deer. He was quite fond of animals and his dogs.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 52 years Frances Nolt; his children Denise Clements wife of Ted, Alvin L. Nolt husband of Bobbi Jo, Hope Nolt, and Holly Gonsalves wife of Andre; his grandchildren Randi Kelley wife of Bryan, Torri Nolt, Carson Nolt, Tyler Williams, Gabby Williams, Hunter Williams, Trenton Clements husband of Keriann, DeAndre Gonsalves, Arionna Gonsalves, Zahera Gonsalves, Xavier Gonsalves; and his great-grandchildren Landon, Luke, Milo and Oscar; his siblings Ivan Nolt, Jr, Rose Esch, Lois Esch, and Darlene Varner; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he is preceded by his sister Evelyn Nolt.
A funeral service will take place Friday March 17, 2023, at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, PA, at 1 PM. Family invites guests to a viewing prior to service beginning at 11 AM and concluding at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in Alvin's name to The Student Life Fund at https://petra.church/ or by mail to 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.