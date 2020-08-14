Alvin Walker Mummaw, 92, of Columbia passed away on August 12th, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born in Columbia to the late Guy and Marie Mummaw and was a lifelong resident of this area. Al was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1946 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a veteran of the Korean War and earned the rank of lance corporal. Following his service, Al and his brother ran their masonry contracting business, Alvin and Drew Mummaw, Inc. He was a lifetime member of Ironville United Methodist Church where he served as a lay leader and was active in the choir. Al enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when visiting the mountains or the shores at Avalon.
Al was preceded in death by Lois, his wife of seventy years and five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his children, Kathy and Keith and also three sisters.
A public visitation for Al will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr, Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. He will be laid to rest with Lois during a private graveside service at Ironville Cemetery. Al's family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care of Al during his last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville