Penn Yan- Alvin W. Ringler, age 83 years, 10 months, 2 days, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in the comfort of his home. Alvin was born on June 30, 1939 in Churchtown, PA, the son of the late Floyd K. and Anna G. (Weaver) Ringler. He was married to Edna M. Burkholder on February 8, 1962 in Voganville, PA.
Alvin was a self-employed farmer all of his life in Lancaster, PA. He moved to New York in 2016 and was a member of the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Edna M. Ringler; two sons, John (Martha) Ringler of Penn Yan and Ivan (Susan) Ringler of Gorham; five daughters, Elva (David) Hoover of Penn Yan, Lucy (Isaac) Hurst of Penn Yan, Mary (Curvin) Garman of Penn Yan, Alta (Mervin) Horning of Martindale, PA, and Norma (Jonas) Zimmerman of Penn Yan; 67 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Abram Ringler of PA, Floyd Ringler of PA and David Ringler of Wisconsin; four sisters, Florence, Fannie, Mabel and Ella all of PA.
Alvin was predeceased by 2 brothers, Reuben and Harvey Ringler; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
Friends are invited to calling hours from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at the home of John and Martha Ringler, 775 Voak Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527. His Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8 at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church, Hamm Rd., Penn Yan with ministers Leonard Zimmerman, Eli Sensenig, David L. Zimmerman, Ronald Ringler and Bishop Samuel Hoover officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Timothy Hoover, Wilson Ringler, Daryl Hurst, Dean Horning, Sheldon Ringler and Glendon Zimmerman.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home of Gorham, New York.
