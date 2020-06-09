Alvin S. Zook, 82, of 307 Reservoir Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Morris and Rebecca Stoltzfus Zook. He was the husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Zook. Alvin was a retired farmer and operated a small engine shop. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 sons: Jacob husband of Mary Zook Zook, Mike husband of Susie King Zook, Alvin husband of Martha Petersheim Zook, Henry husband of Lydia King Zook all of Honey Brook, Jonas husband of Becky Stoltzfus Zook of Fort Plain NY, 2 daughters, Lydia wife of Jacob Speicher of Honey Brook, Becky wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Gap, 42 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 36 step grandchildren, 4 siblings: Lydia wife of Noah Beiler of Narvon, Susie wife of Christ Blank of Kinzers, Miriam Stoltzfus of Gap, Reuben Zook husband of April of Chambersburg, and a brother-in-law, Christ Stoltzfus husband of Lizzie Miller Stoltzfus of Rebersburg, PA. He was preceded in death by a stillborn son, 5 grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter and a sister, Fannie Zook Stoltzfus.
A private service will take place with interment in the Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
