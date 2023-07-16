Alvin Paul Mumma, Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home in Crossville, TN. Born in Lancaster, PA on November 7, 1939, to the late Lucy (Snyder) and Alvin P. Mumma, Sr.
Al grew up in Lancaster and retired from Ross Technology. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Darlene (Davis) Mumma; two children Kathryn Ann (Charles) Hammer and Alvin (Tanya) Mumma; grandchildren Robert Mack, Emily Hammer, and Jason Mumma; and siblings Betty Coble and Arthur Mumma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Shirley Haldeman, Pauline Bleacher, Annamae Yake, Roseanna Booth, Richard Mumma, and Melvin Mumma.
Al will be lovingly and dearly missed by his family.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Salem Hellers Church in Lancaster, PA.
