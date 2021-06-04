Alvin M. Weaver, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Landis Homes.
He was born in Blue Ball to the late Chester H. and Mattie (Martin) Weaver.
He was a member of Millport Mennonite Church.
Alvin was a dairy farmer and developer. He enjoyed people, travel and hunting. His love for the "Mennonite" church was reflected in the many ways he volunteered in congregational life and church agencies.
Alvin is survived by five children, Yvonne Weaver, Jesse, husband of Darlene (Reiff) Weaver, Deborah, wife of Lester Weaver, Beth, wife of Elias Gingrich, Judith, wife of Jeffrey Bohlen; two step sons, Gerald, husband of DJ Kling, Nelson, husband of Marie Kling; 12 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Martin and two sisters-in-law, Alma Weaver and Edna Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elta M. (Frey) Weaver; his second wife, Gail Elizabeth (Frey) Kling Weaver and eight siblings.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 1 to 4 PM at the Millport Mennonite Church, 820 Log Cabin Road, Leola. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the church, with Chaplain Anne Kaufman Weaver (Landis Homes) and Reverend Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the Gingrichs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Alvin's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
