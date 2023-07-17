Alvin M. Hoover, 12-day old son of John H. and Susie H. (Martin) Hoover of Denver, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Surviving in addition to his parents are six siblings: Judith, Timothy, Loretta, Mervin, Elva and Andrew, all at home, maternal grandmother Eva Z. Martin, Ephrata, paternal grandparents Phares and Florence Hoover, Denver, paternal step great-grandmother Alma Hoover, KY.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Paul Martin.
A service will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Reidenbach Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
