Alvin L. Leisey, Jr. (96 years) of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pa entered eternal rest on March 28, 2020. Although we are grieving Alvin's death, we take solace in the joyous reunion that he is having with the love of his life Mary Helen (Abbott) Leisey, Kathryn (Leisey) Teague and other beloved family members and friends.
Alvin was born in Birdsboro, Pa on May 10, 1923 as the oldest of the four boys born to Alvin, Sr. and Ethel Marie Leisey. Alvin, Jr. graduated from Honey Brook High School where he met Mary Helen Abbott and went on to Penn State University to play baseball and freshman football. During Al's freshman year in 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked, and Al left college the following Fall semester to enlist in the United States Marine Corps where he fought in several battles in the South Pacific and received a Purple Heart. Al and Mary Helen were married in 1945.
Al joined the Masons in 1945 and recently received his 75-year Brotherhood of Masons service pin. Following the war Al returned to Penn State to complete his Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce and Finance.
Al and Mary Helen raised a family of 7 children (LaLoni, Randall, Miguel, Mary Ellen, Ronald, Kimberly and Kathryn) who continued the legacy of Al and Mary Helen with 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. After an illustrious career at various corporations, Al retired from the Minolta Corporation in Ramsey, NJ. He served each community in which the family lived- town council, school board president, Lions Club and countless other organizations. Al loved music, tennis, golf, travel, skiing and friendly competition with his best friend and sole surviving brother, Donald E. Leisey. Most important to Al was the "how" of living his life through his dedication to God, Family, Country, Education and service to others. He is described by his friends and caregivers at the Masonic Village as a humble, loving, respectful and gracious man.
A memorial service celebrating Alvin's life will be held at a date to be announced. Donations are encouraged to be given to the The American Red Cross, PO Box 4624, Lancaster, Pa. 17604-4624 or The Masonic Village at Elizabethtown Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Pa 17022. Semper Fi, Dad.
