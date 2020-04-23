Alvin J. "Al" Range, 89, a life-long resident of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in West Hempfield Township, he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Mary H. (Anthony) Range. He was the companion of Joan Gorski who passed away on January 12, 2010.
Al retired from New Standard Corporation after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #410 in Middletown, American Legion Post #466 in Marietta, Conewago Rod and Gun Club in Elizabethtown, Mons Caso Hunting Club in Cumberland County, and a life member of the Susquehanna Beneficial and Social Association. Al was an avid hunter and was of the Lutheran faith.
Al is survived by two children, Larry L. Range, husband of Pamela of Maytown and Lee Ann Sload, wife of Robert of York; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Grace Mathiot, wife of Robert of Maytown and Janet Nein of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Shearer, Mary Range, and Alice Range; and a brother, Emerson "Herb" Range.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing Al's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »