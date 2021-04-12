Alvin H. Musser, 82, of Ephrata, entered into rest on April 8, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Henry and Lena Musser. He was the husband of Erma (Zeiset) Musser. On April 13th, they would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. He was preceded in death by a brother Nevin Musser. Surviving is a sister Edna Stoltzfus of Ephrata, three children, Shawn married to Amy, Tim married to Amber, and Sherri married to Alex, Laura, one of many foster children, and 8 grandchildren, Kathleen, Caleb, Natalie, Clayton, Elli, Aiden, Andrew, and Anthony.
Alvin was a man of faith who attended Village Chapel with a gift for encouraging others in the Hope of Jesus. He worked for Hursh Painting 30+ years. He also enjoyed spending time with family doing outdoor activities. Contributions in his memory can be made to Revelation Of Freedom Ministry rofm.org/donate
The viewing will be held at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Rd., Ephrata, PA, on Thursday, April 15th from 6-8pm and Friday, April 16 from 9-10am with the funeral following at 10am at Metzler Mennonite Church. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »