Alvin G. Wise, 86, a resident of Fairmount Homes passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was married 67 years to Anna Mae Good Wise. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of the late Aaron and Hannah Good Wise.
Alvin had been a truck driver for over 50 years. He was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church. He enjoyed the mountains, spending time with family and traveling. Along with Anna Mae, he had visited 49 states and seven provinces of Canada.
Surviving besides his wife are three sons, Dale Laverne husband of Marianne Sauder Wise of East Earl, David Lee husband of Donna Lichty Wise of Denver, and Jay Alvin husband of Jane Groff Wise of Denver; a daughter, Audrey M. wife of Kary Haller of Narvon; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wise and 11 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 26, at 2:30 PM at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Fairmount Homes. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA